ROBINSONS LOGISTIX & Industrials, Inc. (RLX) said it has signed its second warehouse leasing agreement with SPX Philippines, Inc., the logistics partner of e-commerce platform Shopee, Inc., as both companies seek to expand their distribution network across Luzon.

“RLX’s modern facilities in strategic locations like Calamba support our continued growth as we serve customers nationwide through our multi-partner logistics network,” SPX Philippines head Martin N. Yu said in a statement on Tuesday.

The deal expands the companies’ partnership, which began with the opening of SPX’s biggest sorting center within RLX’s property in Calamba, Laguna in 2024. The facility serves customers in the National Capital Region, South Luzon, the Visayas and Mindanao.

The renewed partnership aligns with both companies’ push to improve speed, efficiency and reliability in the domestic logistics sector.

“It also reinforces RLX’s position as a leading provider of future-ready, scalable logistics solutions built on innovation and operational excellence,” RLX said.

SPX offers services such as pick-up, drop-off, cash-on-delivery and register-as-a-service point, and operates across Southeast Asia, Taiwan and Brazil. SPX Express Philippines is a unit of Singapore-based Sea Group.

“Our collaboration with SPX Philippines highlights RLX’s commitment to delivering Grade A logistics facilities that help partners scale and grow,” RLX Senior Vice-President and Business Unit General Manager Cora Ang Ley said.

RLX, the industrial and logistics arm of Robinsons Land Corp. (RLC), operates 13 facilities across Calamba, Laguna; Sucat and Muntinlupa City; Pampanga; and Rizal. Its warehouses feature modern specifications and flexible layouts.

RLX posted a 2% increase in nine-month revenue to P661 million. Parent firm RLC reported a 19% rise in attributable net income to P3.3 billion for the period.

Shares of RLC rose 1.1% or 18 centavos to close at P16.58 on the Philippine Stock Exchange. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz