AVIDA LAND Corp., the mid-income residential brand of property giant Ayala Land, Inc. (ALI), is looking to build more homes outside Metro Manila amid stronger take-up at its ongoing developments there, it said.

“The company remains focused on launching more horizontal developments in high-demand areas across South and Central Luzon, prioritizing projects within ALI’s estates,” Aris Gonzales, Avida Land project and strategic management group head, said in an e-mailed reply to questions.

When expanding into a particular location, Avida Land ensures that the area is accessible via major transit routes, supports sustainable residential growth, and is close to essential lifestyle needs, according to Mr. Gonzales.

As of July, the 10-hectare (ha) Verra Settings Vermosa in Imus City, Cavite, is 97% sold, ALI said.

Parklane Settings Vermosa, Avida Land’s second residential development in the Vermosa area, has sold 92% of its inventory.

Under the 12-ha project, sectors one and two will be completed by June 2026, while sectors three and four will be finished by March 2027.

Likewise, Southdale Settings Nuvali in Laguna is 90% sold. The 20-ha residential development will be completed by January 2026.

Meanwhile, Crescela Nuvali, which offers modern contemporary homes within its 13.53-ha subdivision, has sold 38% of its inventory. Construction on the property will be finished by July 2028, Avida Land said.

“Crescela Nuvali, the newest residential project, has demonstrated robust demand, outperformed initial projections, and solidified the developer’s reputation for delivering high-value communities,” Mr. Gonzales said.

All four residential developments incorporate sustainability practices, he also said.

These include a 1:1 tree-planting ratio, where a new tree is planted whenever one is removed or affected.

To support waste management and urban greening, each development also features an eco-yard, composed of a plant nursery, composting facility, and materials recovery facility, Avida Land said.

Community layouts are also designed to optimize lot and amenity access, support residents’ well-being, and manage traffic flow, Mr. Gonzales said. Newer developments also have solar-powered streetlights in common areas.

“ALI estates are master-planned, mixed-use communities that emphasize connectivity, livability, and long-term value, making them ideal for future horizontal residential projects,” Mr. Gonzales said. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz