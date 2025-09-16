THE National Housing Authority (NHA) has distributed 1,099 housing units in San Pablo City, Laguna to families displaced by the government’s railway projects.

The houses are located at St. Barts Southville Heights in Barangay San Bartolome, San Pablo City, and form part of the relocation program for the Philippine National Railways (PNR) South Long Haul Project-Segment 2-7, the NHA said in a statement on Monday.

It said several community facilities are under construction, including a three-storey, 15-classroom school building, a two-classroom daycare center, a multi-purpose covered court with a training area, a health center, a wet and dry market, a livelihood training center, a tricycle terminal, and a material recovery facility.

In Quezon province, the NHA said five more housing projects are lined up to accommodate other families affected by the PNR project.

The PNR South Long Haul, spanning 577 kilometers, will have 33 stations linking Metro Manila to Batangas and the Bicol region.

The NHA is a government-owned and -controlled corporation under the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development.

It was recently granted a 25-year extension of its corporate life under Republic Act No. 12216, which also doubled its capitalization to P10 billion, payable over 10 years.

The law authorizes the NHA to engage in public-private partnerships, undertake land banking, and issue bonds to support housing programs.

It also expands its mandate to include building climate-resilient communities and establishing a Disaster and Emergency Response Housing Office to address post-disaster resettlement needs. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz