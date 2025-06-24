GREATWORK GLOBAL WORKSPACES, a homegrown flexible workspace provider, plans to open its first location outside Metro Manila by the fourth quarter of 2025.

The 410-seater flexible workspace, spanning 2,000 square meters, will occupy the 10th floor of CBC Asia Technozone Tower 1 in Bacoor, Cavite.

“As for the expansion, we would want to capture the new markets in the southern area [of Luzon] because, as you know, we’ve been mostly present in the north [of Metro Manila],” GreatWork Sales Head Nicole Formoso told BusinessWorld on the sidelines of PRIME Philippines’ 12th anniversary briefing on June 19.

At present, the company operates three locations — two in Quezon City and one in SM Mega Tower in Mandaluyong City.

“We also thought of Cavite as an ideal expansion for GreatWork because some of our existing clients are looking for a business continuity site or swing space outside NCR (National Capital Region),” Ms. Formoso said.

She said the Cavite location would allow GreatWork to tap key southern markets such as Alabang, Muntinlupa, and Las Piñas, particularly the business process outsourcing sector, freelancers, and other industries.

The property will offer co-working areas, meeting rooms, serviced offices, an events area, and virtual offices. It can accommodate rooms ranging from single-seaters to 30-seaters, Ms. Formoso said.

It will also feature a conference room, lounge area, pantry, and stable Wi-Fi connectivity.

“We also made sure that the set-up of the facility is flexible to our target market… So, we have a big co-working area where we can host potential space requirements,” Ms. Formoso said.

With its aim to “bring the outdoors in,” GreatWork Cavite will incorporate biophilic design elements. Its curved walls and furniture are intended to mimic movement and the flexible nature of GreatWork’s spaces.

The site will also be surrounded by windows, offering tenants views of the Metro Manila skyline and nearby residential areas in Cavite.

GreatWork is also looking to open additional flexible workspaces in Makati and Taguig, Ms. Formoso said. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz