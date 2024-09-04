A PARTNERSHIP between the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and the Department of Health (DoH) yielded two drug rehabilitation programs to prevent drug abuse in the country.

In a statement, JICA said the Intensive Treatment and Rehabilitation Program for Residential Treatment and Rehabilitation Centers (INTREPRET), and the Enhanced Treatment Program Outpatient Services (ENTREPOSE) seek to revolutionize drug dependence treatment for the Health department’s Drug Abuse Treatment and Rehabilitation Centers nationwide.

The training modules for the programs, both available in English and Filipino, can now be accessed on the DoH Academy E-Learning platform, according to the Japan-based multilateral lender.

Both the INTREPRET and ENTREPOSE integrate cognitive behavioral therapy, social support, psycho-education, and self-help groups to prevent drug dependence, JICA said.

“While patterned after the US-based Matrix Model, both INTREPRET and ENTREPOSE incorporated Filipino cultural perspectives to better care for local patients.” — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz