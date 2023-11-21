ARANETA CITY unveiled its giant Belen display last Friday, with a special lighting ceremony.

The life-size Belen, which depicts the nativity of Jesus Christ with Mary, Joseph, and the three kings, is located along Gen. MacArthur Avenue. This is a holiday tradition observed by Araneta City since 1991.

With the theme “City of Firsts, Your Home This Christmas,” Araneta City will hold many Christmas events and activities, including a Parolan bazaar and a grand fireworks display on Fridays to Sundays at 7 p.m. Santa Claus and friends will also have a meet-and-greet and parade at Araneta City malls every weekend.