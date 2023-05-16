ROBINSONS Land Corp. (RLC) recently broke ground for a new residential housing project in Baliwag, Bulacan.

RLC is developing Springdale Baliwag, a new 11-hectare subdivision that will offer affordable house and lots units, amenities, and green open spaces.

“Our goal in Robinsons Homes is to provide not just houses but homes — comfortable and well-designed living spaces that promote the well-being of our homeowners. We take pride in our commitment to quality, and we look forward to welcoming new families into the vibrant community of Springdale Baliwag,” Teddy V. Bernas, Robinsons Homes general manager, said in a statement.

Springdale Baliwag offers buyers two modern contemporary house models, the two-storey Atlanta townhouse units and two-storey Boston single attached units.

The Atlanta house model will feature two bedrooms, a living room, dining room, kitchen, and toilet and bath over a total floor area of 42 square meters (sq.m.).

The Boston house model has a total floor area of 57 sq.m., and offers three bedrooms, a living room, dining room, kitchen, and two toilets and baths. Lot areas for Boston units range between 96 sq.m. and 154 sq.m.

“Our goal at Springdale Baliwag is to offer families the chance to start living The Good Life they deserve. We strive to create an unparalleled living experience with our wide array of lifestyle amenities, including swimming pools, multipurpose court, parks, play area, and village clubhouse. Our community provides a peaceful and secure living environment, setting a new standard for residential communities in Bulacan,” Mr. Bernas said.

The Springdale Baliwag showroom and model units are now open to interested homebuyers.

RLC’s Springdale residential brand was given the award for Best Mid-End Housing Development (Central Luzon) by PropertyGuru Philippines in 2021 for Springdale at Pueblo Angono.