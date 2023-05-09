AMAIA LAND Corp. has added a new tower to its mid-rise residential condominium project in Mandaue City, Cebu.

The affordable housing arm of Ayala Land, Inc. developed Amaia Steps Mandaue, a two-tower project located on Plaridel St., corner U.N. Avenue, Barangay Alang-Alang, Mandaue City.

“The development’s newest building, the South Tower, is set to welcome new residents before the year ends,” Amaia Land said in a statement.

The two buildings have nine floors each, and offer amenities such as a swimming pool, multipurpose hall, jogging path, indoor gym, and children’s play area.

“For a limited time only, Amaia Steps Mandaue Savers promo allows interested parties to save as much as P700,000. The promo includes lower reservation fees, downpayments, outright discounts, free parking and more on Studio, Deluxe and Premier units that are flexible to be either 1 or 2-bedroom units,” the company said.

Amaia Steps Mandaue is located near the Cebu Business Park (4.7 kilometers), Cebu Country Club Golf Course (6.2 km), Cebu I.T. Park (7.1 km), and the Mactan – Cebu International Airport (11.2 km).