ROBINSONS LAND Corp. (RLC) has partnered with Bacolod City to help reach the latter’s goal of becoming a “super city” by 2025.

The local government of Bacolod is aiming to develop its own Information Technology and Business Process Management (IT-BPM) industry to drive economic growth.

“We recognize that Information Technology and Business Process Outsourcing are our city’s economic drivers. Therefore, we must take good care of these industries and find more ways on how we can expand for more employment,” Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo “Albee” B. Benitez said at the Bacolod IT-BPM Conference and Expo at Robinsons Cybergate Bacolod 2 building.

The conference sought to promote Bacolod as a prime business process outsourcing (BPO) destination.

“I assure this (IT-BPM) sector that the city will continuously work in providing reliable power for our BPO companies and strengthen the department to attend to the needs of the industry,” he said.

RLC Vice-President and Office Leasing Head Mr. J.P. Balboa said Robinsons Offices will work closely with Bacolod City to attract more investments and locators to the city.

“We want to attract more companies to locate in the City of Smiles so that the vision of Bacolod Super City 2025 will soon become a reality. We intend to do this by providing the right facilities and amenities for your workplace requirements. Companies can be certain that Robinsons Cybergate Bacolod’s world class offices are ready to take on the demands of 24×7 BPO operations today and onwards,” Mr. Balboa said.

Similar to other RLC Offices, RLC Cybergate Bacolod 2 is built to suit the needs of IT-BPM firms by providing an environmentally friendly workplace. It is located along Lacson Street, which is easily accessible by public transportation and near residential communities, commercial areas and hotels.