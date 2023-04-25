STA. LUCIA LAND, Inc. has developed several premium golf courses, designed by renowned golf course designers and architects, in southern Luzon.

EAGLE RIDGE GOLF AND COUNTRY CLUB

The Eagle Ridge Golf and Country Club, located in General Trias, Cavite, offers four 18-hole fairways, golf club villas and a town center. The golf courses were designed by top golfers Isao Aoki, Nick Faldo, Andy Dye and Greg Norman.

“The Faldo course is said to be the most challenging one in the country, with ravines and a mix of high and low slopes that are sure to test even the pros,” Sta. Lucia Land said.

SUMMIT POINT GOLF & COUNTRY CLUB

Located in Lipa City, Batangas, the Summit Point golf course was designed by Robert Trent Jones, Jr.

“(This) showcases the ‘World 18’ concept, wherein 18 of the world’s best holes will be simulated within the course,” Sta. Lucia Land said.

ORCHARD GOLF AND COUNTRY CLUB

The Orchard Golf and Country Club, located in Dasmariñas, Cavite, has been named one of the top golf courses in Asia and one of the top three courses in the country. It features two 18-hole championship courses designed by golfing legends Arnold Palmer and Gary Player.

The Palmer Course is a traditional parkland layout with fairways winding through the mango groves and punctuated by lakes and large bunkers.

Orchard Golf also has a clubhouse with over 15,000 square meters of floor space, a grand ballroom, a 12-lane bowling alley, a basketball and volleyball court, tennis courts and badminton courts, a swimming pool and kiddie pond, children’s playrooms, a fitness gym and salon, and even a small movie theater.