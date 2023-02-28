KMC Solutions, a provider of flexible private and co-working office spaces, will soon open another branch in Quezon City.

KMC Solutions Chief Executive Officer Michael McCullough said the new branch will be located in SM North EDSA Tower 1, in response to client demand. The new branch is expected to open in April.

“When we scanned the market, SM North EDSA was really the location that was most successful for our employees in the north,” he said during the launch of the company’s One Ayala Tower branch.

According to KMC, the North EDSA branch will have one floor with a floor area of approximately 2,448 square meters (sq.m.). It will have both traditional and co-working spaces.

“Fully equipped with modern amenities and facilities for a seamless work experience, our new office space in Quezon City offers a unique blend of comfort and productivity,” the company said.

Meanwhile, KMC’s One Ayala Tower branch covers 10,663-sq.m. divided into six floors, with dedicated floors for co-working and private enterprises. It has a capacity of 2,133 seats.

Mr. McCullough said the first three floors of the One Ayala Tower branch have been taken up by clients wanting private offices.

“We’re in the corner of EDSA and Ayala Avenue. I can’t imagine a more incredible space,” Mr. McCullough said.

The facility is above the One Ayala transportation hub which serves as a terminal for buses and Asian utility vehicles, and is connected to the Metro Rail Transit Line 3.

It also has amenities such as a training room, shower room and even some sleeping quarters.

Mr. McCullough said companies like Johnson & Johnson, Microsoft partner Avepoint, World Caribbean Cruise Lines, Evolent Healthcare, and the Purple Group have already signed up as clients.

“So, we had a couple big enterprise clients that took floors here… Right now, we probably have 20 clients, and that’s the big enterprise clients where they have private offices,” he said.

KMC Solutions now has 27 flexible office space branches in Makati, Ortigas, Mandaluyong, Bonifacio Global City, Alabang, Pasay, Clark, Cebu, and Iloilo. — Adrian H. Halili