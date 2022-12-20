AYALA LAND, Inc. (ALI) and BPI Foundation recently inaugurated the second Sinag Sari-Sari Social Enterprise Store at Glorietta.

The project is a joint initiative of ALI’s Alagang AyalaLand and BPI Foundation’s Sinag program “that aims to nurture and empower the social enterprise sector through capacity building, financial support, and market access.”

The Glorietta store features 19 Sinag social enterprises that offer eco-friendly items, locally-produced shoes, bags and home accessories.

Alagang AyalaLand is a community engagement program focused on generating livelihood and jobs through social enterprises. BPI Foundation and its implementing partner, Bayan Academy organized the participating Sinag merchants.

“This three-way collaboration on social enterprise will lead to other things. I’m sure the AyalaMalls will continue to spread this throughout the country. Entrepreneurs really are the building blocks of our economy in every way so for us to be able to do some small part to help is just a pleasure,” Ayala Corp. Chairman Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala said in a statement.

Glorietta is one of 32 Ayala Malls with Alagang AyalaLand Centers. The program supports more than 1,100 social enterprises.