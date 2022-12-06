CEBU-BASED JEG Development Corp. recently launched a real estate arm, JEG Realty Corp. (JRC), that will manage its portfolio of commercial, residential, and mixed-use properties.

“While real estate has long been the core of JEG Development Corp., the creation of JRC will enable us to further organize the business and its various functions,” Marko Sarmiento, JEG Realty president, said in a statement.

He noted JEG Development’s main function will be as a holding company, with Vivant Corp. as its key investor.

“JRC’s responsibility is to oversee all current and upcoming real estate projects,” he added.

JRC aims to capitalize on the growing demand for sustainable buildings in Cebu by investing in a diversified portfolio of projects.

“This real estate arm seeks to continue to play an integral role in the green and sustainable development moving forward. Since the establishment of our LEED Gold-certified flagship office and commercial building JEG Tower @ One Acacia, which boasts of its efficient quality in design and construction, we have made significant strides to integrate sustainability into our company and across our key projects,” Mr. Sarmiento said.

JRC also manages Tomodachi Premium Residences and The Gallery.

“We are optimistic that the real estate market is finally picking up after a very rough two years. JRC is well-positioned to further drive market growth by redefining real estate and offering future-proof properties that put a premium on the evolving needs of people,” Mr. Sarmiento said. — CRAG