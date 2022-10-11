Home Editors' Picks Araneta Group taps JLL Philippines as advisor
Araneta Group taps JLL Philippines as advisor
THE Araneta Group tapped JLL Philippines as its strategic real estate advisor for its 35-hectare Araneta City property in Quezon City.
JLL Philippines’ services will cover exclusive office leasing, strategy and advisory services for space offerings such as the Araneta City Cyberpark, a cluster of integrated office, retail and dining spaces.
“JLL is delighted to partner with the Araneta Group in promoting the benefits of a transit-oriented development that addresses all the needs of corporate occupiers, residents and travelers alike,” JLL Country Head Joey Radovan said in a statement.
Mr. Radovan cited Araneta City’s location along EDSA and connections to the Light Rail Transit and Metro Rail Transit as a key advantage for its developments.