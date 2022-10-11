THE Araneta Group tapped JLL Philippines as its strategic real estate advisor for its 35-hectare Araneta City property in Quezon City.

JLL Philippines’ services will cover exclusive office leasing, strategy and advisory services for space offerings such as the Araneta City Cyberpark, a cluster of integrated office, retail and dining spaces.

“JLL is delighted to partner with the Araneta Group in promoting the benefits of a transit-oriented development that addresses all the needs of corporate occupiers, residents and travelers alike,” JLL Country Head Joey Radovan said in a statement.

Mr. Radovan cited Araneta City’s location along EDSA and connections to the Light Rail Transit and Metro Rail Transit as a key advantage for its developments.