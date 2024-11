Follow us on Spotify BusinessWorld B-Side

How can podcasting help businesses in terms of brand management, community building, and thought leadership? In this episode, BusinessWorld speaks with Ron Baetiong, the founder and CEO of Podcast Network Asia, about the impact podcasting can have for businesses who get into this digital medium.

Interview by Patricia Mirasol

Audio editing by Jayson Mariñas

