2GO Group Inc., a transportation and logistics solutions provider and SM Investments Corporation subsidiary, has inked a deal with the National University (NU) to provide maritime experiential on-the-job training for tourism and hospitality students.

The three-year partnership aims to equip students with needed practical work experience to ensure a successful transition into their professional careers upon graduation.

Participating students will get their exposure to local hospitality and tourism expertise during a 7-day voyage onboard 2GO vessel where they will assist with the hotel and food and beverage (F&B) operations, as well as receive standard lectures from instructors on guest relations, housekeeping, and F&B, among others

The onboard learning program will focus on harnessing 2GO’s expertise in hospitality services, and participants gain firsthand experience in the vessel’s hotel management, which is important for those aspiring to pursue a career in cruise operations.

“National University is dedicated to providing top-notch educational opportunities, and the 2GO Group, Inc.’s internship program will enhance our students’ knowledge, experience and employability upon graduation,” said Renato Carlos H. Ermita, National University’s president, in a statement.

This initiative serves as a bridge for NU’s graduating class, connecting theoretical knowledge with practical insights into the service industry.

“Our commitment to education and leadership development prioritizes students’ smooth transition into the professional world,” said Sharon Musngi-Ngo, business unit head for Sea Solutions at 2GO Group Inc.

“This collaboration with academic institutions like NU will prepare and encourage more competent people to join the travel and logistics sectors,” adds Frederic C. DyBuncio, 2GO president and CEO and concurrent SM Investments president and CEO.

The internship program will run from January 2024 to 2027. — Patricia B. Mirasol