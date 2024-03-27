More than giving us answers and ideas in seconds after typing in our prompts, generative artificial intelligence (genAI) is increasingly appreciated as a tool that can positively impact businesses.

According to the latest study by the IBM Institute for Business Value entitled, “Forging the future of AI: Women can take the lead (https://zurl.co/Qook),” genAI, alongside disrupting workflows, gives women “a once-in-a-career opportunity to gain equal footing.”

In this special edition of BusinessWorld B-Side, in partnership with IBM Philippines, Commercial Territory Sales Leader Christine Llanto-Ravelo explores the unique opportunities genAI opens to women in workplaces and boardrooms.