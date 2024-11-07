Follow us on Spotify BusinessWorld B-Side

The 2024 U.S. presidential election is capturing attention worldwide as Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump face off in a closely contested race to the White House. With the U.S. wielding the world’s largest economy and military, this election’s outcome will undoubtedly have far-reaching global implications. But what’s at stake specifically for the Philippines and the broader Asia and Indo-Pacific region?

In this B-Side episode, I will be speaking to Josue Raphael Cortez, a diplomacy instructor at the De La Salle-College of St. Benilde’s School of Diplomacy and Governance.

Interview by Edg Adrian Eva

Editing by Jayson Mariñas

