The Philippine education sector must maintain the strides it has made in technology adoption to upgrade teaching methods and prepare students for future jobs that require a deep understanding of technology, an expert said.

Modern digital education platforms offer educators data that can help address students’ needs.

In this B-Side episode, Ryan Lufkin, vice president of Global Strategy at Instructure, a New York-listed education technology innovator, discusses with BusinessWorld reporter John Victor D. Ordoñez how modern technology can be used to ensure that Philippine education remains relevant.

TAKEAWAYS

As we transition out of the coronavirus pandemic, teachers worldwide are leveraging digital classrooms and blended learning platforms, Mr. Lufkin noted. They collect data from online assessments to make “data-informed decisions” and craft curricula based on student performance, he said.

“Data assists us on many levels. At an organizational level, data across the learning experience helps educators understand the effectiveness and efficacy of their learning tools.”

“In classroom settings, data can identify at-risk students or those struggling with learning early enough in the process, allowing for timely support,” he added.

He also emphasized the importance of teachers using data from these platforms to refine course offerings and assist students in setting and achieving academic goals.

“The more data we possess, the easier it becomes to provide a comprehensive view of not just student success but also program and overall institutional success,” he said.

A big population of students globally has experienced learning loss due to pandemic-related disruptions.

“Using data gathered from these platforms, we can pinpoint where students stand in comparison to established standards and devise pathways to bridge those gaps,” Mr. Lufkin said.

“We should reconsider traditional assignments like ‘write a 10-page paper’ as the primary measure of skill mastery. It’s time to reevaluate this approach,” he added.

“Initially, artificial intelligence (AI) was perceived as a cheating tool, leading many schools to ban it,” he noted. “However, just ten months after the launch of ChatGPT, the narrative has shifted towards how AI can enhance students’ learning experiences.”

Mr. Lufkin also said AI can alleviate some burdens for teachers by eliminating many mundane tasks. “I urge educators globally to recognize the positive potential of AI in fostering student success.”

