Chris B. Millado joined the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) after the People Power revolution in 1986 toppled the dictator Ferdinand E. Marcos, Sr.

The CCP was the pet project of first lady Imelda Romualdez Marcos whose ideas of “the good, the true, and the beautiful” were reflected in the center’s projects and productions.

Mr. Millado joined the center as it was reorienting itself and democratizing access. “The CCP believes in freedom of expression,” he said. “[It] allows for the free flow of ideas, engagement of ideas, conversations however difficult they may be.”

And after three decades of serving at the institution, Mr. Millado, CCP’s vice president and artistic director, retires this June just as Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. assumes the presidency of the Philippines.

In this B-Side episode, Mr. Millado talks to BusinessWorld reporter Michelle Anne P. Soliman about good art and what separates it from bad art.

Recorded remotely in June 2022. Produced by Earl R. Lagundino and Sam L. Marcelo.

Read the full story: “Making art that matters”

Follow us on Spotify BusinessWorld B-Side