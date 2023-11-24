Stuff to Do (11/24/23)

1 of 4

Free film screenings with CCP

The Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP), through the different programs under its Film, Broadcast and New Media Division (CCP FBNMD), will screen local and international films for free in various venues nationwide. The series started yesterday with the screening of CCP World Cinema: War Sailor and The Voyage of the Balangay at the GSIS Theater. Today, Nov. 24, as part of the 18-Day Campaign to End Violence Against Women, the CCP will have a special screening of Karnal at 1 p.m. at the GSIS Theater. An anti-VAW workshop, dubbed “Eh Ano Kung Naiiba: A workshop on inclusivity, diversity in a safe workplace with #LoveYourself” will also take place at 11 a.m. Meanwhile, the next installment for CCP’s Cinema Under the Stars (CUTS) program presents Auraeus Solito’s PISAY and Mike Sandejas and Robert Seña’s Wat Floor Ma’am? on Nov. 30, 6 p.m., at the LYF hotel roofdeck in Malate, Manila. The CCP Arthouse Cinema puts the spotlight on the fight for human rights with a special screening of Maria, Cinemalaya’s first documentary film in competition, on Dec. 7, 1 p.m., at the FEU Mini-Auditorium. This event celebrates the 75th anniversary of the universal declaration of human rights. To get the latest updates, follow the official CCP and CCP FBNMD social media accounts on Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

QCinema holds free screenings, Q&A sessions

QCINEMA International Film Festival 2023 has announced that certain film screenings throughout the festival — which is ongoing until Nov. 26 — are free, while others allow audience members to meet the directors, ask questions, and get their insights. This includes the free screening of LGBTQ shorts on Nov. 25, 5 p.m., at Shangri-La Mall. For a full schedule of this year’s films, visit QCinema’s social media pages.

Operatic pop superstars return to Manila

THE CLASSICAL crossover group Il Divo (which translates to “divine performer”) will be performing at the Newport Performing Arts Theater at Newport World Resorts on Nov. 24 and 25, 8 p.m. They will be performing together with special guest vocalist Steven LaBrie. Composed of French pop singer Sebastien Izambard, American tenor David Miller, and Swiss tenor Urs Bühler, the trio is a pioneer of the “popera” or operatic pop genre, in which classical and pop music come together. The chart-toppers took the world by storm with hits including “Time to Say Goodbye,” “Amazing Grace,” and “Unchained Melody,” with lyrics in English, Spanish, and Italian. Tickets to Il Divo – A New Day Tour range in price from P3,500 up to P18,500, and are available at all TicketWorld and SM Tickets outlets.

Alviera holds 1st Northern Floats Fest in Pampanga

THERE will be an extra dose of color and light in Porac, Pampanga this holiday season as Ayala Land and Leonio Land launch the first-ever Alviera Northern Floats Festival. Happening from Nov. 25 to Dec. 17, the festival will highlight larger-than-life floats which will introduce Alviera’s Christmas characters: Alvie, Sandy, Christoff, Sparkles, Fin, and the Jingle Belles. There will be carnival-themed activities like game booths, zorbs, a kite display, as well as live music and food stalls. Festival goers can also enjoy special access to the SandBox adventure destination, bike trails, and the exclusive Alviera Country Club. For P125, guests can access the Alviera Northern Floats Festival and enjoy one Sandbox ride. For P375, guests can enter with a P150 food and drinks voucher, a P100 voucher for activities, and one SandBox ride. Meanwhile, for P525, guests get all that plus access to the Giant Swing, Free Fall, and Roller Coaster Zipline. The “ultimate” festival experience costs P725, inclusive of a one-day Alviera Country Club guest pass with complimentary food and drinks. Tickets are available via Tickelo. Visit the official Alviera Facebook page for more information.

Shang unveils sights and sounds for the holidays

THE YULETIDE season will be filled with carols and bells at Shangri-La Plaza on Nov. 25 and 26, as musicians and carolers perform merry tunes and nostalgic songs at the mall’s Grand and East Atriums. Mall guests will also see massive hanging bells at the Grand Atrium, with lighting inspired by aurora borealis colors and shooting stars. Kids are also going to get a chance to share their Christmas wishes with jolly old St. Nicholas at the Santa’s Corner up every Friday and on weekends at the Main Wing. For updates, follow Shangri-La Plaza on Facebook or Instagram.