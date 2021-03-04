PHL, Russia set another meeting on tax digitization

THE Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) is set to meet again with its Russian counterparts this month to seal a partnership that will help the Philippines digitize its tax administration.

Russia’s revenue agency, the Federal Tax Service (FTS), has expressed its willingness to support the Philippines in automating digitizing tax administration, the Department of Finance (DoF) said in a statement Thursday, citing BIR Deputy Commissioner Arnel SD. Guballa.

The FTS and the BIR met on Jan. 13 via Zoom to discuss best practices in tax administration and compliance.

Finance Undersecretary Antonette C. Tionko said proposed support for BIR’s digitization efforts will be discussed at a bilateral meeting this month.

The DoF said the government pitched to FTS Deputy Commissioner Dmitry Volvach the possibility of cooperation between the two revenue agencies.

In February 2020, Finance Secretary Carlos G. Dominguez III sought Russia’s help in establishing a tax data capture program for BIR’s value-added tax collection.

In a separate statement Thursday, BIR Commissioner Caesar R. Dulay said that the one-stop-shop system launched on Jan. 28 for business registration and transactions with state offices will streamline the processing of requirements and boost tax collection.

“It will likewise put more taxpayers into the tax net thereby strengthening revenue collection efforts and eventually pump more lifeblood into the veins of government operations,” Mr. Dulay added.

He was referring to the Central Business Portal, an online system that centralizes transactions with the government such as registration of businesses and obtaining permits and licenses. — Beatrice M. Laforga