THE PHILIPPINES has sealed a labor cooperation agreement with the government of Yukon, Canada.

The Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) said in a press release that the agreement, signed on March 18, aims to facilitate the deployment of Filipino workers under a nominee program, which is driven by employers looking to fill critical vacancies unoccupied by Canadians or permanent residents.

The agreement, which will be implemented by the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration and Yukon’s Department of Economic Development, bars employers and their agents, including immigration consultants, from charging fees for recruitment services and selection.

“The Memorandum of Understanding that we are signing today not only strengthens our bilateral labor relations but will also enhance our cooperation in the protection, recruitment and deployment of Filipino workers in Yukon,” Labor Secretary Silvestre H. Bello III said during the signing ceremony.

There are about 5,000 Filipinos in Yukon, most of them have already become permanent residents or Canadian citizens, according to DoLE. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza