Pampering for those in a rush

AFTER the success of its main The Retreat Spa, intergrated casino-resort Okada Manila has decided to create a spa concept for people who want to relax but have little time on their hands. The result is the Sole Retreat.

“The Retreat was made for a complete spa experience so it can take a few hours, but Sole Retreat is for people who might have a flight in a few hours but still want to get a massage,” Vikki Aquino, director for spa, fitness, and recreation told BusinessWorld during the launch on Jan. 23.

Located at the third level of the resort’s Coral Wing, the Sole Retreat Foot Spa and Reflexology Center, offers reflexology treatments, massages, nail services, and facial treatments.

It offers two kinds of reflexology treatments: the Ingham method which uses a “rhythmic finger and thumb walking” technique to give the benefits of pressure point therapy sans the pain. The therapist who did the reflexology treatment for this writer said this method is best for beginners to reflexology treatments.

(It did hurt a bit, especially on the arch of my right foot — the therapist said it’s because my shoulders are stiff.)

They also have the Asian reflexology method which uses “deep finger, thumb-knuckle pressure and rubbing technique” where pain represents the sensitivity of nerve endings which, according to a release, should lessen after further sessions.









Reflexology is a centuries-old practice which started in China and Egypt where by pressing into the foot’s “zones” that is said to correspond to areas or organs in the body.

The center is equipped with 22 seats (or “thrones,” as the center likes to call them) in a common treatment room and five seats in a private lounge.

Each seat can fully recline and is adjustable for those having a full-body dry massage, facial, or nail service.

The facial and nail treatments can be done concurrently with the reflexology treatment.

“The treatments can be done without disrobing though we do provide massage pajamas for those who want it,” Ms. Aquino said.

Sole Retreat also allows children to avail of its services provided they reach a height limit of at least 110 centimeters. The Retreat, on the other hand, can only be accessed by people aged 16 and above. This, Ms. Aquino said, makes Sole Retreat perfect for spa parties or family events.

Foot therapies start at P2,750 for 20 minutes, to P5,550 for 60 minutes. Additional services such as a full back massage can cost P2,250 for 30 minutes, while “naked” manicures and pedicures cost P1,300 each.

Facials such as the Ultra Sonic Peel cost P4,900 for a 45-minute session.

The spa also offers set treatments starting from P11,500 which combines reflexology, massage, and “naked” manicure and pedicure.

For more information, call the Sole Retreat at 8555-5778 or e-mail thesoleretreat@okadamanila.com. the Sole Retreat is open daily from noon to midnight. — Zsarlene B. Chua

















