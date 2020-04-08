PAL, Cebu Pacific, 2Go cancel trips until April 30

Flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL), budget airline Cebu Pacific, and shipping and logistics provider 2Go Group Inc. (2Go) have canceled their passenger trips up to April 30.

Their announcements came after the government declared on Tuesday the extension of the lockdown on Luzon island until the end of April, as the country has yet to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

As of Tuesday, the Department of Health reported a total number of COVID-19 infections at 3,764, with 177 deaths and 84 recoveries.

PAL, operated by PAL Holdings, Inc., said in an advisory late Tuesday: “We confirm that all Philippine Airlines domestic and international flights are canceled up to April 30, 2020, in line with the extension of the Luzon Enhanced Community Quarantine until April 30.”

The flag carrier said it intends to resume its flights by May 1 “if allowed by government authorities, global public health conditions and the travel environment.”

Cebu Pacific, operated by Cebu Air, Inc., said in a statement on Wednesday that its flights will remain suspended from April 15 to April 30.









2Go Group also canceled all its voyages from March 17 to April 30. — Arjay L. Balinbin

















