P35M evacuation center in Manaoag ready for use

A NEW evacuation center in Manaoag, Pangasinan has been completed at a cost of P34.74-million, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) said on Thursday. The project covers “the construction of a two-storey accommodation building, a separate toilet and bathroom building for male and female, a three-storey laundry/drying area and water tank building, and three (3) single-storey buildings for the generator, garbage disposal, and pump room,” DPWH Region I Director Ronnel M. Tan said in his report submitted to the office of Secretary Mark A. Villar. A single-storey office building for the Ilocos Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council and Office of the Civil Defense has also been built nearby. DPWH said the project features green engineering such as solar-powered light posts, and planting of trees. “This evacuation center complete with all the necessary facilities on a 3,296-square meter land area donated by the local government of Manaoag will serve as a temporary home for displaced families in the occurrence of typhoons and other calamities,” Mr. Villar is quoted in the statement. The evacuation center, apart from housing residents affected by disasters, can also be used for recreational activities, site location for distribution of relief supplies, feeding programs and medical mission, the DPWH said. — Arjay L. Balinbin

















