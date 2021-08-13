The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) has asked for P7.5 billion more from the Budget department to sustain the quarantine needs of Filipino workers overseas.

“Signals from National Government and the Department of Budget and Management are positive,” OWWA Administrator Hans Leo J. Cacdac told an online news briefing on Friday.

He said the agency’s remaining budget is good until Sept. 16. and 520,000 migrant workers have been given their food, transport, quarantine accommodations, and swab tests abroad.

The additional funds, if approved, would be used for the rest of the year, he added. — Bianca Angelica D. Añago