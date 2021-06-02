Tech enthusiasts can now have the newly released vivo V21 5G and V21e. Pre-ordering the smartphone from June 1 to 4 comes with an exclusive set of premium freebies, like Bluetooth speaker and earbuds, on top of a generous screen warranty.

The vivo V21 5G, priced at P23,999, has exciting camera features. The ultra-sleek device is also recognized as the thinnest 5G capable selfie phone in the market today. It is bundled with a premium-grade Bluetooth speaker, plus a 6-month screen warranty, collectively valued at P4,499. See the full features at https://www.vivoglobal.ph/phone/vivo-V21-5g/.

For a much more affordable choice, the slim and fun vivo V21e sells at only P17,999. It is bundled with Bluetooth-enabled TWS Earbuds, and 6-month screen warranty, for a total freebie value of P3,499. Learn more about this new smartphone at https://www.vivoglobal.ph/phone/vivo-V21e/.

The vivo V21 series transforms the photography experience with its expert-grade yet easy-to-use camera features. Regarded as “the new portrait master,” the smartphone lets its users snap portraits with a professional-looking quality.

The V21 5G comes in appealing colors including Sunset Dazzle and Dusk Blue (AG Matte Glass). The smartphone captivates further with its ultra-slim width of 7.29mm.

Even with its lightweight look, the V21 5G boasts of its heavy-weight capacities in taking pictures, especially portraits. The smartphone’s Dual Selfie Spotlight, Dual-View Video, and Ultra Stable Selfie Video features empower users to take superior photos. Granting its excellent image quality results is vivo’s reliable 44MP OIS Self Portrait, and 64MP OIS Night Camera.

Additionally, the smartphone’s usage of Dimensity 800U 5G Processor, 8GB + 3GB Extended RAM, and 90Hz High Refresh Rate creates an enjoyable, smooth, and all-day performance for the users.

On the other hand, the V21e is available in striking colors such as Roman Black and Diamond Flare (Ultra-thin AG glass). Adding to the smartphone’s exquisite design is its ultra-slim width of 7.38mm.

The V21e is also ready to capture any fun photography adventures. Equipped with a 44MP Eye Autofocus Self Portrait, and a 64MP Night Camera, the smartphone will amuse its users with its features such as Instagram-quality, Super Night Selfie, Dual-View Videos, and Motion Autofocus.

Furthermore, the V21e’s use of Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 720G, 8GB + 3GB extended RAM, and 33W FlashCharge technology (Type-C) will truly give satisfaction to the users.

Enjoy the impressive features of vivo V21 Series ahead of everyone by pre-ordering from June 1 to 4. Customers who will pre-order just need to pay a P500 down payment, which will be deducted from the phone’s retail price. When claiming the device, simply present valid, government-issued identification, receipt of the down payment, the claiming voucher (plus a Letter of Authorization if a representative will claim it).

Beginning June 5, vivo’s V21 Series will be available in select vivo stores. The V21e will also have a P1,000 off sale on its first week, from June 1 to 15. Users can get it at P16,999 from its original price of P17,999.

For more details, visit https://www.vivoglobal.ph/phone/vivo-V21e/ or visit vivo Philippines on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. The new phones are also available for purchase at vivo’s official Lazada and Shopee stores.