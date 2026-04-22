With assist from National University Lady Bulldogs

WITH an assist from National University (NU), Far Eastern University (FEU) forced a knockout (KO) with University of Santo Tomas (UST) for the last ticket in the stepladder Final Four as the UAAP Season 88 women’s volleyball elimination round came to a thrilling close on Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The FEU Lady Tamaraws first took care of business against the lowly Ateneo Blue Eagles, 22-25, 23-25, 25-12, 25-21, 15-10, before having their wish granted as the NU Lady Bulldogs tamed the Santo Tomas Golden Tigresses, 19-25, 23-25, 25-18, 25-18, 15-13, in a reverse sweep.

FEU and Santo Tomas finished with identical 8-6 slates while NU (10-4) sealed the second seed for a bye in the stepladder play led by unbeaten De La Salle University (14-0), which gained an outright finals berth.

The winner this weekend gets to face No. 3 Adamson University (9-5) with the survivor advancing to the second ladder against the back-to-back champion NU.

But getting there wasn’t a walk in the park for the Lady Tamaraws, who had to rise from the ashes after the Blue Eagles — eliminated and all — swung out with guns ablaze by taking the first two sets in a bid to score a graceful exit.

Behind MVP contender Gerzel Petallo’s all-around performance of 17 points, 16 digs and 11 receptions, FEU just stamped its veteran pedigree by owning the rest of the match.

A retaliation in the next two sets paved the way for a rubber, where the Lady Tamaraws ran away from a slim 10-9 cushion for the gutsy win in two hours and 21 minutes.

However, it could not have been possible without the aid of NU, which also clawed back from two sets down against the spirited Santo Tomas looking to dodge complications and completing the Final Four cast right away.

Arah Panique exploded for 24 points on 21 hits, two blocks and an ace, super rookie Sam Cantada added 20 points while Vange Alinsug had 13, including the clinching hit to fend off Santo Tomas.

NU built a lead as big as 11-6 in the fifth but top MVP contender Angge Poyos, who had 24 points, willed Santo Tomas to a 13-all score. Ms. Poyos though committed an error in the ensuing play before Ms. Alinsug iced the deal.

Regina Jurado (21) was also instrumental for the Golden Tigresses but still not enough to push them to the semifinals outright.

Meanwhile, Dona De Leon (15), JLo Delos Santos (12) and rookie Ana Hemosura (10) led the way for the Blue Eagles, (2-12), whose only wins came against the winless University of the East Lady Warriors (0-14). — John Bryan Ulanday