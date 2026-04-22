THE Philippine Sports Commission’s (PSC) rapid upgrade of its sports facilities isn’t done yet.

PSC Chair Patrick C. Gregorio and his SM Prime Holdings counterpart Hans T. Sy have started exploring the possibility of them teaming up to make more modern improvements while preserving the heritage of the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex (RMSC).

One of their plans was to connect SM City Harrison, formerly Harrison Plaza, to the RMSC via Adriatico Street.

“It encourages us to really come in now. You will see a lot of contribution from SM on how to enhance and elevate this area,” said Mr. Sy, expressing optimism after recently touring the RMSC with Mr. Gregorio along with top PSC and SM Prime officials.

“This is a perfect partnership with world-class development. We realized how important, how historic and iconic the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex is. We all understand that we have to do this together, and we have to do this now,” said Mr. Gregorio.

Of course, SM has long been Philippine sports’ partner having built a reputation of investing in world-class arenas including the MOA Arena and supporting ice-based sports disciplines like figure skating, speed skating and hockey while creating accessible facilities for Filipino athletes and fans.

The PSC, under the aggressive style of Mr. Gregorio, has driven a bold enhancement of its venues that included sweeping facelifts of its Vito Cruz and Adriatico facades in a move that could eventually lead to the rise of the Philippine Sports Plaza, envisioned as a vibrant retail and lifestyle hub designed to elevate the entire neighborhood.

It also included extensive refurbishments of its baseball stadium, football field, and a jog path and walkway that will weave within the 10-hectare complex.

Also in the pipeline is the installation of 120 solar-powered lights, paving of internal roads and opening of a track and field oval that is free for public use.

“I admire and I’m thankful that the entire SM group visited. We were pleasantly surprised by their intention to understand what we are doing right these past 10 months and how we can pursue sports tourism,” said Mr. Gregorio.

Interestingly, the adjacent SM Harrison will have in its plan a construction of a FIBA-standard basketball court that is convertible into a multi-sport venue for volleyball, badminton, tennis, pickleball, padel and table tennis. — Joey Villar