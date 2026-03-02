More than one billion people worldwide are living with obesity today. In 2025 alone, an estimated 543 million children and adolescents were overweight or obese. By 2035, projections suggest that nearly half of the global population — around four billion people — may be overweight or obese.

These are not just abstract statistics. They represent children whose health, confidence, and future productivity may already be compromised.

An overweight or obese child is more likely to experience stigmatization, bullying, low self-esteem, depression, and anxiety. The psychological burden can be as damaging as the physical one. Beyond the playground, childhood obesity also carries enormous long-term costs in terms of future healthcare expenditure and lost income.

Because childhood obesity often persists into adulthood, millions of children are at heightened risk of developing serious non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, fatty liver disease, and certain cancers later in life. Globally, NCDs attributable to overweight and obesity contribute to approximately 1.7 million premature deaths annually. The broader economic toll is staggering: the projected global impact of people being overweight and obese is estimated to reach $3.23 trillion by 2030. The World Obesity Federation underscores these urgent realities as it leads the observance of World Obesity Day on March 4. High Body Mass Index (BMI) is not merely a cosmetic concern as it is a major risk factor for ischemic heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes, cancers, liver and kidney disease, musculoskeletal disorders such as osteoarthritis and chronic back pain, and even neurological and mental health conditions.

Obesity is no longer a distant or “Western” problem. It is here.

In the Philippines, 40% of adults, 13% of adolescents aged 10 to 19, and 14% of children aged five to 10 are overweight or obese. Four of the five leading causes of death in the country are NCDs — ischemic heart disease, cancers, cerebrovascular disease, and diabetes mellitus — all strongly associated with unhealthy weight.

The economic consequences are equally alarming. In 2019, the cost of overweight and obesity in the Philippines was estimated at $5.06 billion (around P300 billion), equivalent to 1.3% of gross domestic product (GDP). By 2030, this figure is projected to more than double to $11.71 billion, or 4.45% of GDP.

Behind these numbers are Filipino families facing mounting healthcare expenses, lost workdays, and diminished quality of life.

A major driver of the global obesity epidemic is the growing consumption of ultra-processed foods (UPFs). These products undergo multiple industrial processes designed to enhance taste, convenience, and shelf life. They are often energy-dense, high in unhealthy fats, refined starches, free sugars, and salt, and low in fiber and essential nutrients.

If a packaged product contains a long list of ingredients rarely used in home kitchens such as emulsifiers like polysorbates, flavor enhancers, artificial sweeteners, or high-fructose corn syrup, it is likely ultra-processed.

Beyond contributing to weight gain, UPFs are associated with increased risks of cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, and certain cancers. Their aggressive marketing, particularly to children, combined with easy availability and affordability, makes them a powerful force shaping dietary habits from a young age.

Preventing childhood obesity requires integrated, multi-stakeholder strategies that address not only individual choices but also the environments in which those choices are made. The National Nutrition Council, under the Department of Health, is working with partners such as UNICEF and the World Health Organization to advocate for stronger policies. These include clearer front-of-pack labeling, restrictions on marketing unhealthy food and beverages to children, and healthier food standards in schools. The Department of Education, through its School-Based Feeding Program, provides nutritious meals to undernourished learners in public schools. Health and nutrition education are integrated into the K-12 curriculum, teaching students about balanced diets, physical activity, and healthier lifestyle choices. Schools are also encouraged to limit junk food and promote healthier canteen offerings.

But policy alone is not enough.

Obesity must be recognized and treated as a chronic, relapsing disease and not simply a failure of willpower. Integrating obesity prevention and management into primary care is critical. This includes routine screening, counseling, behavioral interventions, and when appropriate, access to evidence-based treatments.

The private sector also has a vital role. Employers can promote workplace wellness programs. Food manufacturers can reformulate products to reduce sugar, salt, and unhealthy fats. The innovative pharmaceutical industry continues to invest in research and development to expand treatment options for people living with obesity and related NCDs, while working with stakeholders to improve access and strengthen health systems.

World Obesity Day is not merely about raising awareness.

If we fail to address childhood obesity today, we risk normalizing early-onset diabetes, heart disease in midlife, and mounting economic strain on families and the healthcare system. But if we act decisively — through smarter policies, healthier food environments, strengthened primary care, and collaborative partnerships — we can alter the trajectory. Stemming the obesity epidemic among Filipino children is not only about reducing numbers on a scale. It is about safeguarding their health, protecting their dignity, and securing a more productive and resilient future for the nation.

Teodoro B. Padilla is the executive director of Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Association of the Philippines, which represents the biopharmaceutical medicines and vaccines industry in the country. Its members are at the forefront of developing, investing and delivering innovative medicines, vaccines, and diagnostics for Filipinos to live healthier and more productive lives.