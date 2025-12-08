“Stressed Singson quits ICI,” the Philippine Star headlined on Dec. 4.

Rogelio Singson has resigned from the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI), the independent body created by President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr., tasked with investigating anomalous infrastructure projects over the past 10 years. “As a former Public Works secretary, he has a good idea of where the bodies are buried,” Mr. Marcos said of Singson in September. “That will give us an immediate advantage when the commission is doing this.”

In mid-September, Mr. Marcos created the ICI and appointed Mr. Singson, who had served as the secretary of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) from 2010 to 2016 under the late former President Benigno Simeon Aquino III, and SGV Country Managing Partner Rossana Fajardo as members, and retired Supreme Court Associate Justice Andres Reyes, Jr. as chair. Baguio Mayor Benjamin Magalong was the special adviser and investigator to the Commission. The ICI took over the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee’s initially assumed lead role in investigating the infrastructure projects — which were suspected of being anomalous — that exacerbated the damage of the unabating typhoons of the season.

At his fourth State of the Nation Address on July 28, President Marcos Jr. criticized corruption in flood control projects, revealing that a preliminary probe had found a small number of contractors had monopolized over P100 billion in contracts. Public outrage rose over the worst-ever systemic corruption that engulfed the country. Reported anomalies in flood control projects, including incomplete or substandard work and alleged ghost projects, unleashed widespread angry criticism of the government. Public discontent escalated calls for transparency and accountability, demanding the incarceration of the corrupt and the restitution of stolen wealth to the people.

Amidst the mounting public panic, political overlays on the investigative spadework built up conspiracy theories cemented by misleading inputs from suspects and even among the investigators themselves. The livestreamed Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearings that first interrogated the contractors and DPWH personnel suspected of participating in, or orchestrating the infrastructure project scams unabashedly bared the opposing political factions in the Blue Ribbon that pushed discussions to a blame game.

On Oct. 6, Senate President Pro Tempore Panfilo “Ping” Lacson resigned as Blue Ribbon committee chairman, citing the dissatisfaction of fellow senators on the “direction” of the legislative inquiry on the alleged anomalous flood control projects for his resignation. GMA News aired Mr. Lacson’s gripe that some senators “publicly and secretly pursue the narrative that [he is] zeroing in on several of my colleagues while purportedly protecting those members of the Lower House perceived to be the principal actors in the budget anomalies related to the substandard and ghost flood control projects.”

Okay lang, because just when the Senate Blue Ribbon had lost its glam (because of the political infighting), the “independent” ICI that President Marcos Jr. envisioned was establishing itself as the true, the one and only, investigator for the flood control projects, with recommendatory powers to the Ombudsman, who would have the final say on those who should face the justice system.

The politics of the ICI seemed to have been balanced: Mr. Singson was President Aquino III’s DPWH Secretary; Andres Reyes, Jr. was appointed Presiding Justice of the Court of Appeals (2010-2017) by then-President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, then Associate Justice of the Supreme Court (2017-2020) by then-President Rodrigo Duterte; Rosanna Fajardo had just been appointed country managing partner on July 1 this year by Sycip, Gorres, Velayo & Co. (SGV), “the largest multidisciplinary professional services firm in the country since 1946.” Mayor Benjamin Magalong’s immediate previous appointment was by then-President Duterte to the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID), after his retirement from the Philippine National Police (PNP) as Deputy Chief of Operations in 2016.

But why did Mr. Magalong resign from the ICI on Sept. 26, after just 11 days on the job? He was doing very well, going around the provinces, inspecting and pointing out on live news, unfinished but fully paid-for infrastructure projects, substandard and ghost projects which were also fully paid to that select group of some 15 favored contractors already identified in previous Blue Ribbon hearings and initial ICI panels. Was he over-zealous and too “OC” (obsessive-compulsive) in the performance of his job? Was he a publicity freak?

Mr. Magalong said he resigned as a special adviser to the ICI following the remarks of Palace press officer Clare Castro at a press conference on Sept. 26: “Magalong was designated as a special adviser and not lead investigator or in any other form of investigator, while reminding him that he holds no authority over the Philippine National Police or the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group.” It was also insinuated that since Mr. Magalong was holding two concurrent official positions — mayor of Baguio City and chief security adviser to the ICI — did he have enough time and energy so that one job would not suffer less attention and care than the other? “I can blend both jobs,” Mr. Magalong said.

A news item said Mr. Magalong was “insulted” that Malacañang ordered a review of his appointment following questions over a possible conflict of interest — St. Gerrard Construction, owned by contractors Curlee and Sarah Discaya, who were under investigation, built the controversial P110-million tennis court and parking facility at the Baguio Athletics Bowl, a project that faced issues like water leaks, flooding, delays, and questions about its bidding and completion. But Mr. Magalong had questioned the independence of the commission after irregular transactions in his city’s public works surfaced amid the ICI probe, the Inquirer pointed out on Dec. 4.

Mr. Magalong’s exit was controversial, as he was believed to have “struck some nerves” during his two-week tenure at the commission, philstar.com noted. On the other hand, Mr. Singson’s resignation was hard to fathom.

When Mr. Singson announced his resignation from the ICI, the Makabayan bloc questioned the president’s seriousness in investigating and punishing those involved in the flood control mess. “What prompted Singson’s resignation? Did he encounter political interference in the investigation? Was he prevented from going after the big fish? What really transpired inside the ICI?” ACT Teachers party-list Rep. Antonio Tinio, Gabriela Women’s Party Rep. Sarah Elago, and Kabataan party-list Rep. Renee Louise Co said in a joint statement.

ICI chair Andres Reyes, Jr. hastily proffered “health reasons” to explain the ICI “star player’s” sudden exit. Mr. Singson said at a press conference on Dec. 4 that his “resignation was not because he no longer hoped to serve the commission, but because the work’s stress had led to multiple hospital visits and medical conditions he never had before.”

According to DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon, Mr. Singson resigned because he would like to be involved directly in the implementation of DPWH projects, specifically in the “80 major river system master plan” that he started during his term as DPWH secretary under President Aquino. The DPWH is now working closely and cooperatively with the local government units (the mayors) on projects for the LGUs (The Financial Express, Dec. 3).

Mr. Singson took the opportunity to air his “last wishes” before officially leaving the ICI on Dec. 15. Beyond his current health issues, he said the body still has a long way to go in effectively investigating flood control anomalies and corruption among high-ranking officials. Without more powers like the ability to subpoena, the ICI has no legal ammunition to compel important resource persons to testify.

“The burden of this project cannot rely solely on ICI. We need the strong support of the Office of the President. We need the strong support from both houses of Congress, otherwise, on its own, without the necessary powers, [the investigation] won’t move as fast as we want to,” Mr. Singson said, urging lawmakers to pass the measure strengthening the ICI before the year ends (philstar.com, Dec. 4).

“What a waste, he’s very credible. Sad and unfortunate,” Mr. Magalong lamented. Mr. Singson’s resignation comes as the public remains ambivalent toward the commission. A WR Numero survey released yesterday found that 37% trust the commission, while 32% do not (Ibid.).

Rep. Leila de Lima (ML Party-list) called Mr. Singson’s resignation “a major blow” to the effort to strengthen the independent body and ensure a transparent and comprehensive investigation into the corruption scandal hounding infrastructure projects. His resignation should give the president even more reason to certify the Independent Commission Against Infrastructure Corruption (ICAIC) bill as urgent, which House Speaker Bojie Dy already promised to prioritize before the year ends (Ibid.)

House Bill Nos. 4453 and 5699, currently pending in the House of Representatives of the Philippines, both aim to establish an ICAIC. The goal of these bills is to grant more authority to the existing ICI to investigate and prosecute corruption in flood control and other infrastructure projects.

What’s keeping our leaders and lawmakers from doing the right things to truly stop systemic corruption that thrives with impunity in our ravaged country? Enough with competitive politics and the insatiable greed of those in power.

It looks bad that the few good men in government are resigning, giving up on our country…

