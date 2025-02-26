Just when we thought we had seen enough of China’s mischief right in our own waters, a few days ago we learned that China outdid itself yet again.

On Feb. 18, a People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Navy helicopter performed aggressive maneuvers near a Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) plane. The BFAR plane was a civilian one, conducting a lawful maritime patrol within Philippine territory. Without any provocation, the PLA helicopter harassed it, flying as close as three meters above the aircraft and endangering the lives of the Filipinos who were on board.

What reckless, hostile, and arrogant behavior. What a flat-out disregard of international law and, in fact, basic decency.

Then again, this incident is not isolated. On Feb. 11, the Australian government expressed grave concern about an “unsafe and unprofessional interaction with a PLA Air Force Aircraft.” It turns out that this PLA aircraft released flares in close proximity to an Australian aircraft which was conducting a routine maritime surveillance patrol in the South China Sea, flying in international airspace.

Rightly so, China’s acts of aerial mischief have earned it the condemnation of the international community.

For instance, Australian Ambassador HK Yu said the maneuvers of the Chinese aircraft created risks of an accident and miscalculation.

The spokesperson for the United States Department of State, Tammy Bruce, said that the US “stands with its ally the Philippines to condemn the unsafe and irresponsible actions by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army-Navy (PLAN) to interfere with a Philippine maritime air operation in the vicinity of Scarborough Reef.”

The US described the incident as “a threat to navigation and overflight.” It reaffirmed American support for the Philippines, saying that the 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty extends to armed attacks on the Philippines’ military and civilian vessels and aircraft, including the Coast Guard, anywhere in the West Philippine Sea.

And then, British Ambassador Laure Beaufils also expressed concern, stating that “these acts increase risk of miscalculation, which endangers lives.” She also urged that countries should adhere to the rule of law.

Meanwhile, South Korean Ambassador Lee Sang Hwa also said that the incident could have jeopardized the aircraft and personnel on board.

“The Embassy reaffirms its support for peace, stability, safety, and freedom of navigation and overflight in accordance with international law, including UNCLOS.”

WHAT TO DO

The aggressive acts perpetrated by China are neither new nor unexpected. But the audacity that China has been increasingly showing in recent days and weeks demonstrates its extremely low regard for the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), the Chicago Convention, and all other international laws. Its actions show its blatant dismissal of the rules-based international order in putting its own interests supreme.

Given all this, what can a country like the Philippines do?

For the most recent incident involving our BFAR plane, the Philippines filed yet another diplomatic protest against China. Earlier, the Presidential Office for Maritime Concerns decried the “unprofessional and reckless flight maneuvers” of China’s Harbin Z-9 helicopter.

But beyond the protests for each act of aggression, we can no longer deny that a decisive, long-term stance has to be in place to deal with China’s bullying in both the maritime and aerial domains in the West Philippine Sea. It is essential for the Philippines to continuously build its external defense posture. This will ensure the security of the country, as well as its people.

We are fortunate that our security and defense officials appreciate the magnitude of the problem. We have adopted the Comprehensive Archipelagic Defense Concept (CADC) now being operationalized by the Armed Forces, which aims to develop the Philippines’ capability to protect its entire territory including its Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) to ensure that the next generation of Filipinos will be able to enjoy its natural resources. The CADC allows us to defend the country’s sea lanes of communication and all of our maritime territories.

A big part of the shift to external defense mode is to strengthen and expand security cooperation with like-minded partners to defend the rules-based order. We have also been actively doing this, as can be seen throughout friendships and partnerships with countries that share our values and aspirations.

For example, the Philippines and New Zealand concluded negotiations for a Status of Visiting Forces Agreement (SOVFA) on Feb. 18. The SOVFA is expected to reinforce security cooperation and enable stronger military ties between the two countries. Both countries are aiming to sign the agreement by the second quarter of this year.

A Visiting Forces Agreement between the Philippines and Canada is also under way.

Working with our partners in the international community, who are committed to the values of the rule of law and the orderly conduct of global affairs, is critical in addressing the emerging security threats, especially in the maritime and aerial domain.

China may continue to provoke and taunt the Philippines, but our stance remains unwavering: we will not yield to its reckless and aggressive actions. We fully understand the rule of law and the responsibilities it demands. With steadfast resolve, we defend our rights, confident that our actions are supported by our people and the broader community of responsible nations.

Victor Andres “Dindo” C. Manhit is the president of the Stratbase ADR Institute.