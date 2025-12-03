In October last year, on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of the Dialogue Relations between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and South Korea, the regional bloc and the Republic of Korea elevated their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP).

The CSP is the highest level of cooperation that ASEAN extends to its partners. It signifies a long-term partnership that encompasses political-security, economic, and socio-cultural cooperation.

This milestone demonstrates South Korea’s commitment for the long term, specifically seen in its ambitious targets like increasing two-way trade to $300 billion, deepening digital industry links, and reinforcing supply chain cooperation.

South Korea has repeatedly shown that its actions align with its priorities, making it a natural partner for ASEAN. Since 1989 when it first became a dialogue partner of ASEAN, the country has made significant contributions to the Southeast Asian region. It has facilitated trade under the ASEAN-Korea Free Trade Agreement. It has also engaged in initiatives that support economic security, industrial cooperation, digital transformation, and supply chain release.

As one of the founding members of ASEAN, the Philippines mirrors the longstanding good relations with South Korea. This has also translated to a favorable view by the Filipino people.

Specifically, in a September 2025 survey by Pulse Asia, South Korea was cited by 22% of respondents as among countries that can best address Chinese coercion in the West Philippine Sea (WPS). This puts South Korea just behind the United States, Japan, Australia, Canada, and Great Britain/the United Kingdom.

In the same survey, 17% identified South Korea as among the most important partners for economic security amid global risks, or at 7th place following the US, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, the UK, and Canada.

Another 20% named it as among the entities with which the Marcos administration should work amid continuing tension in the WPS. South Korea is in 6th place following the US, Japan, ASEAN, Canada, and Australia.

This perception of Filipinos is grounded on real, measurable contributions.

On the trade and investment front, South Korea has historically been one of the Philippines’ largest sources of foreign investment, and Korean companies continue to expand critical sectors such as infrastructure, energy, manufacturing, and technology.

On defense and security, South Korea has been a major supporter of the 2016 ruling of the Permanent Court of Arbitration on the West Philippine Sea, and it continues to aid in bolstering our military capabilities. South Korea has actively participated in joint military exercises, and has maintained regular military exchanges and visits with the Philippines.

Stratbase is proud to be one of the organizers of a forum that will be held this Friday, Dec. 5, on the vision for the ASEAN-Korea partnership. Together with Geopolitics Insight, the Korea University ASEAN Center, and the University of the Philippines Korea Research Center, the forum will serve as the first major public platform dedicated to translating the CSP Vision — announced this year in Malaysia — into concrete action. It also seeks to outline a practical roadmap for strengthening ASEAN–Korea cooperation in the decades ahead.

Ambassadors, government officials, and researchers from Korea and ASEAN member states will hold conversations on exploring multi-layered cooperation strategies.

CSP has come to stand for more than “Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.” It now also refers to three pillars of the ASEAN-South Korea relationship: C (contributor for dreams and hope), S (springboard for growth and innovation), and P (partner for peace and stability).

The C pillar addresses measures to expand people-to-people exchanges between ASEAN and Korea to 15 million, and to establish institutional foundations that enable youth to broaden their educational and cultural experiences within the region.

The S pillar focuses on practical growth strategies, including economic cooperation aimed at increasing bilateral trade volume to $300 billion, strengthening digital industry links, and enhancing supply chain cooperation.

The P pillar covers key agenda items such as public safety and security cooperation, responses to transnational crime, and the establishment of a coordination framework between the Korean National Police and ASEANAPOL.

If there is any one like-minded state with which the ASEAN should deepen ties, South Korea is always a good choice. This is a time when geopolitical and geoeconomic shifts are rapidly reshaping the Indo-Pacific region. During these crucial times, such cooperation will yield mutual benefit. And as the region looks toward a more secure and prosperous future, partnerships built on trust will matter more than ever.

Over the decades, South Korea has proven to be a capable, consistent, and trusted actor — one whose commitments translate into tangible cooperation. Its contributions span trade, investment, defense, security, and maritime affairs, making it one of the most dependable partners for countries seeking stability and resilience in a complex region. The Philippines and the broader ASEAN will always be in good company as it fortifies its ties with South Korea.

Victor Andres “Dindo” C. Manhit is the president of the Stratbase ADR Institute.