Mobile internet speed dips in March — Ookla

THE PERFORMANCE of the Philippine mobile network declined in March, with an average download speed of 25.43 megabits per second (Mbps) from 26.24 Mbps recorded in February, according to the Speedtest Global Index, compiled by US internet testing and analysis company Ookla.

Fixed broadband posted an average download speed of 46.25 Mbps in March, up 20.25% from the previous month.

In March, DITO Telecommunity Corp. launched its mobile services in Metro Davao and Metro Cebu. The new telco is expected to drive improvements in mobile and fixed broadband internet services, especially in rural areas.

Ookla ranked the Philippines 110th out of 139 countries by mobile internet speed in November.

The latest ranking is up one spot with average mobile connectivity download speeds of 18.49 Mbps. The top-ranked United Arab Emirates posted a 170.30 Mbps average.

Singapore was 16th, followed by Thailand (44th), Vietnam (63rd), Malaysia (88th), and Cambodia (102nd).

President Rodrigo R. Duterte in July last year threatened to shut down telecommunications companies Globe Telecom, Inc. and Smart Communications, Inc. if they fail to improve services by the end of the year.

Also on Monday, Globe Telecom announced the completion of its network upgrade works in Dipaculao, Maria Aurora and San Luis, Aurora; and in Donsol, Castilla, Gubat, Matnog, Pilar and Sorsogon City in Sorsogon Province.

It said 4G LTE is now fully available in those areas.

Joel R. Agustin, Globe senior vice-president for Program Delivery, Network Technical Group, said: “For the customers to experience the advantages and benefits of having clearer voice calls, low probability of dropped calls and to send and receive text messages on time, we are asking them to upgrade their old 3G SIM cards now to 5G-ready 4G LTE SIMs.” — Arjay L. Balinbin