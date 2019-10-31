MGen to swing to profit in 2020

MERALCO PowerGen Corp. (MGen) is expected to swing to profit next year with the full operation of its first power generation plant, reversing the losses that it had incurred after the delays encountered by some of its projects.

“MGen I think taken as a whole will be profitable next year, so that’s the good news,” Manuel V. Pangilinan, chairman of MGen’s parent firm Manila Electric Co. (Meralco), told reporters when asked about the prospects of the energy generation arm of the distribution utility.

Asked about how he would quantify the profit expectation for MGen, he said: “We have an idea. I think the board has still to see the budget, which is being finalized by management so we should present the budget Nov. 25.”

MGen formally inaugurated on Oct. 15, 2019 its P56.2-billion San Buenaventura Power Ltd. Co. (SBPL), the country’s first supercritical coal-fired power plant, which now provides additional supply to the Luzon grid.

It describes the plant as the country’s “most advanced coal plant using a high efficiency, low emissions coal technology that allows operation at increasingly higher temperatures and pressures to reach higher efficiencies, while significantly reducing emissions.

In September, Meralco secured provisional authority from the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) to start operating the 500-megawatt (MW) plant.









SBPL started commercial operations on Sept. 26, and currently generates power for Luzon, which accounts for about 72% of the country’s gross domestic product.

“There’s a modest impact in the fourth quarter,” Mr. Pangilinan said. There are profits for the fourth quarter alone because you started COD (commercial operation date) end of September so production is ramping up. It’s profitable in the fourth quarter, but still small.”

The plant’s cost was partly funded by a P42.15-billion project finance facility, which is said to be the Philippines’ largest all-peso transaction to date. A consortium of local banks put together the facility.

The power plant was built by the consortium of South Korea’s Daelim Industrial Co. Ltd. and Japan’s Mitsubishi Corp., which MGen described as “experienced engineering, procurement and construction contractors with very strong track records.”

The SBPL plant is a partnership between MGen, with a 51% stake, and New Growth BV, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Electricity Generating Company of Thailand, the first independent power producer in Thailand. It has the state-owned Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand as a controlling shareholder.

“We may get a bit of reimbursement from the contractor. On the whole our share might be around more or less P500-600 million so it will reduce the loss of MGen, small loss na lang for the year,” Mr. Pangilinan said. “Next year ang full impact talaga.”

