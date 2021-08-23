MEDICAL EQUIPMENT company Medilines Distributors, Inc. said it plans to expand its footprint in the Philippines to increase the supply of medical devices during the pandemic.

The company has been distributing equipment that helps in the detection of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) complications, including CT scanners and x-ray machines, the company said in a statement Monday.

Medilines has also installed 126 dialysis machines and 63 portable reverse osmosis machines in intensive care units. Founded in 2002, the firm distributes Siemens, B. Braun, and Varian devices in the Philippines.

“The firm continues to equip hospitals with more dialysis machines as 30-50% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients have (developed) severe kidney injury from the infection,” the company said.

It said that it plans to expand its product portfolio, but did not elaborate.

Medical device distribution was constrained during the initial lockdown last year after transport between regions was hampered. But the company said it had since been able to deploy medical equipment after travel rules were refined.

“As the pandemic drags on, we will remain steadfast in our commitment to make critical equipment available to primary providers of COVID-19 care wherever in the country they may be,” Medilines Chairman Virgilio Villar said. — Jenina P. Ibañez