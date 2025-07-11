We are carrying out a corporate-wide retrenchment program. Our human resource (HR) manager assigned all department heads to personally undertake the difficult task of informing the target workers we supervise. However, HR provided us with no clear guidelines on how to do it. Could you advise us on the best approach? — Rising Sun.

No manager looks forward to the day they have to let someone go, and even less so if it involves more than one person. Whether it’s due to downsizing, restructuring, performance-related issues or discipline-related matters, personally delivering a pink slip is one of the most emotionally taxing and high-stakes moments for management.

However, when handled with preparation, empathy, and professionalism, it’s possible to deliver the bad news in a way that protects both the organization’s integrity and the employee’s dignity. Give your HR department the benefit of the doubt. Unlike me, they know the context very well. Now, compare the following with what HR has given you:

One, be prepared. Do your homework. Terminating someone should be guided by legal and ethical parameters. Ensure you understand the situation fully. Have all the necessary documents ready, including the formal termination letter.

You should also have details on the release of terminal pay, pay for unused leave, severance, and the extent of benefits coverage, if any. Understand that a rushed, poorly documented dismissal can cost more than just the morale of other workers.

Two, set a time and place. Bad news needs a humane backdrop. Choose a private, quiet room where the employee can participate in the conversation without feeling humiliated. Never deliver a termination in an open office, hallway, or virtual chat window.

Schedule the meeting late, or two hours before closing time on a weekday. If the worker becomes emotional, you avoid having people hear the ruckus, even if it’s done behind closed doors.

Three, arrange to have a witness from HR. This protects you and the company, but it also ensures there’s another set of ears in case of miscommunication or emotional responses. In addition, you can invite another manager or a neutral third party to give legitimacy and objectivity to the process.

Record the conversation, but ask for the worker’s permission.

Four, go directly to the point. And do it with compassion. Be clear, brief, and kind. Avoid building up suspense or sugarcoating the message. Try something like this: “Thanks for meeting with us today. I have some difficult news. As of (date), your role is being eliminated due to (reason). This decision is final.”

Pause. Give them space to absorb the news. There’s no need to fill the silence. Avoid clichéd empathy like “I know how you feel” or “This hurts me more than it hurts you.” It may come across as insincere, no matter how well-intended.

Five, speak respectfully, but stand your ground. Even if the reason for retrenchment is poor performance, never turn the conversation into a personal critique session. It’s not the time to air management frustrations. Keep the tone professional, and avoid framing the termination as a failure of character.

You can say: “This decision was not made lightly.” But don’t say: “You should’ve seen this coming.” Or, “you’ll probably find something better anyway.”

Six, explain the next steps. Once the decision has been communicated, shift into clarity mode. The employee will likely be in shock, so walk through all logistics slowly and provide everything in writing.

If possible, be ready with the final paycheck details and accrued leave, any severance package or benefits that will extend beyond the termination date, outplacement support or employment references, retrieval of personal belongings, and return of company documents and equipment, and access to e-mail or files.

Seven, close the conversation professionally. Aim to end on a respectful note. Acknowledge the employee’s contributions, express appreciation where appropriate, and offer assistance for their transition — whether that’s a reference letter, job leads, or resume support.

Example: “We’re grateful for your contributions and want to make this transition as smooth as possible.” Be ready when some employees prefer to leave immediately; others may want to say goodbye. Respect their preference.

Eight, communicate internally with the survivors. Be transparent without oversharing. Protect the privacy of the departing employee, but reassure the team that the decision was handled responsibly. Say something like: “As some of you may know, (name) has left the company.

“We thank them for their contributions and wish them well. If you have any questions about how this affects your team, feel free to reach out.” This maintains morale without inviting gossip.

FINAL THOUGHTS

Letting someone go is never easy. And it shouldn’t be. But avoiding it or handling it poorly can be far more damaging. Termination conversations are leadership tests: a chance to show your values in action.

When you approach the process with preparation, compassion, and clarity, you not only protect your organization’s reputation, you uphold your credibility as a leader worth following.

Ask questions and receive Rey Elbo’s insights for free. E-mail elbonomics@gmail.com or DM him on Facebook, LinkedIn, X, or via https://reyelbo.com. Anonymity is guaranteed.