Jollibee is offering another exclusive promo for its loyal customers by using next-generation mobile technology. As the first in the Philippines to use this latest innovation in interactive advertising, Jollibee is happy to give customers a new and exciting digital experience while using the Jollibee App.

All customers have to do is watch out for Jollibee’s latest Chickenjoy ad that features Aga Muhlach, Pia Wurtzbach, and Anne Curtis on TV. Aside from celebrating the crispylicious, juicylicious goodness of Jollibee Chickenjoy as the joy and pride of the country, the new commercial also lets viewers redeem three Buko Pies for free when they order a 6-pc. Chickenjoy Bucket.

Every time the Jollibee Chickenjoy commercial is shown on TV, viewers need to catch and scan the Gift Color Code marker that is flashed on screen using the Jollibee App’s in-app scanner. A promo coupon will then appear for customers to claim, and they can redeem this upon checkout with an order of a 6-pc. Chickenjoy Bucket Solo.

Hurry and don’t miss this chance to get a free treat along with your favorite Chickenjoy! Promo runs nationwide until September 30, 2021 only and is valid for deliveries made through the Jollibee App.

Stay tuned for more exciting interactive promos with the Jollibee Gift Color Code! For more information and to enjoy exclusive Jollibee App deals, download the app through the App Store and Google Play.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber to get more updates from BusinessWorld: https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA.