James, LA Lakers lead NBA merchandise sales

NATIONAL Basketball Association (NBA) superstar LeBron James and his Los Angeles (LA) Lakers paced league merchandise sales through the first half of the 2020-21 season.

In figures released by the NBA and National Basketball Players Association, and shared to the media, 17-time All-Star and four-time champion James and the Lakers held the top positions on the NBA’s Most Popular Jersey and Team Merchandise lists.

Results were based on NBAStore.com sales for the first half of the ongoing season of The Association, which ran until the All-Star break.

However, no figures were given.

The Brooklyn Nets finished second in team merchandise sales, their highest ranking to date in the category.

Based on the list released, Mr. James had the most popular jersey, followed by Dallas’ Luka Dončić, Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant, Golden State’s Stephen Curry and Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Coming in sixth was Kyrie Irving of Brooklyn, then Anthony Davis (Lakers), Jayson Tatum (Boston), James Harden (Brooklyn), and Zion Williamson (New Orleans).

Rounding out the top 15 were Jimmy Butler (Miami), Damian Lillard (Portland), Kawhi Leonard (LA Clippers), Trae Young (Atlanta), and Russell Westbrook (Washington).

New Orleans’ Williamson made his top 10 debut, while Atlanta’s Young appeared in the top jersey list for the first time.

The top 10 most popular team merchandise, meanwhile, had the Lakers at first, followed by Brooklyn, Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat, Chicago Bulls, Dallas Mavericks, Toronto Raptors, and Milwaukee Bucks. — Michael Angelo S. Murillo