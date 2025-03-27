Philippines places 57th in Impunity Index

The Philippines placed 57th out of 170 countries in the latest edition of the Atlas of Impunity by the political risk analysis and consulting ﬁrm Eurasia Group. The country got an impunity score of 2.36 out of 5 (5 being worst) in 2024, worse than the Asia average score of 2.18 and global average score of 2.02. The Philippines had the fourth-highest level of impunity among its peers in the East and Southeast Asia region.