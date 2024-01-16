Home Infographics Ernst & Young: Philippines improves in RE attractiveness
The Philippines went up a notch to 32nd out of 40 markets in the 62nd edition of the biannual Renewable Energy Country Attractiveness Index (RECAI) by Ernst & Young (EY). The index ranks the attractiveness of a country in renewable energy (RE) investment and deployment opportunities. With a score of 56.1 (out of a possible 100), the Philippines remained the third lowest amongst its peers in the East and Southeast Asia region, only ahead of Vietnam and Thailand.