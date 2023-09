Philippines slips in ‘Digital Quality of Life’ index

The Philippines fell five places to 60th out of 121 countries in the 2023 edition of Digital Quality of Life (DQL) index by virtual private network (VPN) service provider Surfshark . The index assesses and compares the relative performance of countries in terms of digital well-being using five pillars. Despite slipping in the annual rankings, the Philippines scored 0.4915, better than the global average of 0.4864 and the Asian average of 0.4713.