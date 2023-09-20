Home Infographics Philippines slips in ‘Digital Quality of Life’ index
Philippines slips in ‘Digital Quality of Life’ index
The Philippines fell ﬁve places to 60th out of 121 countries in the 2023 edition of Digital Quality of Life (DQL) index by virtual private network (VPN) service provider Surfshark. The index assesses and compares the relative performance of countries in terms of digital well-being using ﬁve pillars. Despite slipping in the annual rankings, the Philippines scored 0.4915, better than the global average of 0.4864 and the Asian average of 0.4713.