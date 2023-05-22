Home Infographics Manila ranks 18th in 45-city Prime Global Cities Index
Manila’s prime residential prices increased by 2.3% year on year in the first quarter of 2023, according to the latest edition of the Prime Global Cities Index by real estate consultancy firm Knight Frank. Manila ranked 18th out of 45 cities, the capital city was below Singapore (rank 5th), Mumbai (6th), Shanghai (8th), Bangkok (12th), Guangzhou (15th), and Bengaluru (16th).