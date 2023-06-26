Home Infographics Philippines lags in Market Potential Index
The Philippines dropped by 32 notches to rank 52nd out of 97 countries with an overall score of 23 (out of 100) in the 2022 edition of the Market Potential Index by Michigan State University-International Business Center. The index ranks countries on their market potential to provide guidance to US companies that plan to expand their markets internationally. The country was also one of the laggards in the region, alongside Thailand and Cambodia.