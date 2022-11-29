Philippines still leads regional peers in climate change performance

The Philippines jumped 11 spots to land at 12th place out of 63 countries* in the Climate Change Performance Index (CCPI) 2023 report by Germanwatch, NewClimate Institute, and Climate Action Network. The CCPI is an independent monitoring tool for tracking countries’ efforts to combat climate change which aims to enable transparency in national and international climate politics and enables comparison of climate protection efforts and progress made by individual countries. It assesses a country’s performance in four categories, namely: greenhouse gas emissions, renewable energy, energy use, and climate policy. In the latest report, the Philippines outperformed its peers in the Asia-Paciﬁc region with an overall score of 62.75. However, it had a mixed performance across the four categories of the CCPI.