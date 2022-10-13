Manila ranks 114th in global 150 cities index

Manila rose seven spots to 114th out of 150 cities in the 2022 edition of the Global 150 Cities Index published by the human resources consulting ﬁrm Associates for International Research, Inc. (AIRINC). The index ranks countries that have the ideal combination of high salaries, low taxes, cost, and quality of life to settle in. The Philippines’ capital city ranked higher in the ﬁnancial rank (103rd overall) while ranking 118th in the lifestyle rank. However, it was the second lowest in the East and Southeast Asian region, only ranking higher than Jakarta, Indonesia (124th overall).