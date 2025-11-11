Home Infographics Philippines still behind in Women, Peace and Security Index

The Philippines ranked 131st out of 181 countries with an index score of 0.607 (where 1 is best) in the 2025/26 edition of the Women, Peace and Security Index. Published by the Georgetown Institute for Women, Peace and Security, the index measures women’s well-being across 13 indicators classiﬁed under three dimensions: inclusion (economic, social, political), justice (formal and informal discrimination), and security (at the individual, community, and societal levels).

