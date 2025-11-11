Home Infographics Philippines still behind in Women, Peace and Security Index
Philippines still behind in Women, Peace and Security Index
The Philippines ranked 131st out of 181 countries with an index score of 0.607 (where 1 is best) in the 2025/26 edition of the Women, Peace and Security Index. Published by the Georgetown Institute for Women, Peace and Security, the index measures women’s well-being across 13 indicators classiﬁed under three dimensions: inclusion (economic, social, political), justice (formal and informal discrimination), and security (at the individual, community, and societal levels).