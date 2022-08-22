Can domestic savings cover the country’s increasing investment needs?

The savings-investment (S-I) gap, the difference between gross domestic savings and gross capital formation, reﬂects the country’s ability to ﬁnance its overall investment needs. An S-I deﬁcit happens when a country’s investment expenditures exceed its savings, leading it to borrow to fund the gap. In the second quarter of 2022, the country’s savings rate — gross domestic savings as share of gross domestic product (GDP) — reached 13.7% (P685 billion) while investment rate stood at 27.7% of GDP (P1.383 trillion), resulting in a P699 billion deﬁcit. This was the widest gap in 10 quarters or since the P747-billion deﬁcit in the final three months of 2019.