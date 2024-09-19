US News: Philippines ranks 45th in Best Countries list

The Philippines dropped two places to 45th out of 89 countries with a score of 25 (out of possible 100) in the latest annual Best Countries rankings by US News and World Report, in collaboration with the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. The rankings are based on global perceptions which deﬁne countries in terms of a number of qualitative characteristics, which can inﬂuence trade, travel, investment, and national economies.